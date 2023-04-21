The fair, being held this year on Saturday, May 13, is a signal to everyone that we’re on the countdown to Linlithgow Marches.

Most folk will know but, to be clear, the Marches will be held on Tuesday, June 13!

While that event is already very well organised, Deacons Court members are turning their attention to the street fair.

The Deacons Court street fair offers plenty of fun for all ages, this year being held on Saturday, May 13. (Pics: Andrew West)

Court member Gary Watson is in charge of the event, which has already attrated 14 clubs, organisations and charities – Linlithgow Link, Girl Guides, RNLI, Linlthgow Museum, the Reed Band, LRCFC 2011, Rotary Club, Linlithgow Gala Day, Linlithgow Golf Club, West Port Vets, Walk for Jock, Blackness Primary School, PJ Foundation and Ex-tinguishers.

Gary said: “We used to hire stalls from West Lothian Council but it became quite expensive so now we just set up tables for each of the groups at £10 a table.

"The fair is aimed at local groups, organisations and charities – not for traders or crafters – many of whom are integral to the Marches or are raising funds.

"While it helps us raise some money, that’s not the main aim. It’s all about bringing the organisations together, ahead of the Marches, and also helps signify to everyone in the town that we’re on the countdown to the big day itself.”

Fresh doghnut puts a smile on everyone's face!

As well as setting up the tables, Court members are also busy on the day manning their own stalls. These include the ever-popular fresh doughnut and bottle tombola stalls and a separate table selling 100 Club and Marches event tickets.

Court members are also called upon to take their place in the stocks – with children (and adults) paying £1 to saok three sponges in water and take aim! Gary himself has been on the receiving end...

“Some people choose to pay £5 to throw a bucket of water over you,” he said. “One of my friend’s decided to do it. I can assure you, the water is pretty cold...but it’s all in a good cause!”

While this year’s fair is shaping up nicely, there is still time for groups, organisations and charities to take a table. Anyone interested should email [email protected]

The street fair has been going for at least 25 years, albeit it has moved around the town a wee bit – initially being staged at the old West Port school, then moving to behind the former police station and on to the town’s library.

However, it is now held annually at the Cross. As such, Gary is keeping his fingers crossed for sunshine.

He said: “We want people to come along, enjoy themselves and help raise funds for some good causes.

"We were blessed with good weather last year so we’re hoping for more of the same this year.

Alba Falconry will return with its display of majestic birds of prey.

"It’s an event for the whole community and, as it’s outdoors, it’s always better if the sun is shining down on us all!”

As ever, Linlithgow Reed Band will signal the start of the fair marching from the West Port to the Cross, where members will play a couple of tunes to officially open the event at noon.

In addition to the stalls, also now customary is a visit from Alba Falconry who will be brining an array of impressive birds of prey to entertain and enthrall all ages.

It is also hoped that the ever-popular face painting will be available, although the usual artists are not available for the fair this year. Gary is hard at work trying to find a replacement!

He added: “There will be something for all ages to enjoy with the stalls officially opening at noon and running until 4pm.

"As ever, we’re grateful to everyone who has already signed up for a table and there’s still room for more should any other organisations want to do so.