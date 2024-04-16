Day Out With Thomas to return to Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway for 2024
Enjoy a Day Out With Thomas when he stops by Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway on the weekends of May 11 and 12; July 13 and 14; and September 7 and 8, 2024.
Each ticket includes a train ride pulled by a real steam Thomas the Tank Engine. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment throughout the day including singalongs with Sodor Station Sweepers Rusty and Dusty, and magic and puppet shows.
There will also be arts and crafts for the kids, as well as a chance to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt. The events are always hugely popular and these latest dates look set to be no different.
Expect plenty of colourful, family friendly activities including a Thomas and Friends themed scavenger hunt, the chance to explore the model railway and visit the Museum of Scottish Railways.
There’s plenty to keep everyone entertained throughout the day.
Tickets, priced £20 for ages two and up (booking fees apply), are on sale now from www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk. Capacity is limited and advanced booking is essential. Further information on the day’s events are also available on the website.
