News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Craigies Farm pumpkin patch is now open!

Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is welcoming the arrival of October by inviting some spooky visitors to its pumpkin fields!
By Julie Currie
Published 6th Oct 2023, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The popular day-out destination once again opened its popular pick-your-own pumpkin patch on October 1.

New for this year, it will also host two Halloween-themed events out in the fields too!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 'Spooky Days' daytime event is perfect for families with younger children, while the evening Haunted Tunnels has slightly more scares suitable for older children and families.

Most Popular
    There will be plenty of surprises in store this month at Craigies Farm.There will be plenty of surprises in store this month at Craigies Farm.
    There will be plenty of surprises in store this month at Craigies Farm.

    Both events will feature a spooky cast of roaming characters, spine-tingling props, interactive games, storytellers and at night time, there will be fantastic illuminated light shows too!

    Tickets for all events can be booked at craigies.co.uk/events-activities.

    Related topics:Tickets