Craigies Farm pumpkin patch is now open!
Craigies Farm in South Queensferry is welcoming the arrival of October by inviting some spooky visitors to its pumpkin fields!
The popular day-out destination once again opened its popular pick-your-own pumpkin patch on October 1.
New for this year, it will also host two Halloween-themed events out in the fields too!
The 'Spooky Days' daytime event is perfect for families with younger children, while the evening Haunted Tunnels has slightly more scares suitable for older children and families.
Both events will feature a spooky cast of roaming characters, spine-tingling props, interactive games, storytellers and at night time, there will be fantastic illuminated light shows too!
Tickets for all events can be booked at craigies.co.uk/events-activities.