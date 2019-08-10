Cops shrug off weather fears for special day

Forth Valley Police have gone ahead with today’s planned open day at Randolphfield Police Station in Stirling this morning, despite fears of a sudden deluge.

Stirling has already suffered serious flooding this summer, and - amid chaos down south and reports that Scotland already has its wettest August on record - any open air event this weekend could be hit with a sudden “monsoon”.

But officers are determined to go ahead with today’s session, which runs until 2pm, unless conditions become unsafe.

Their sensible advice to anyone travelling from Falkirk is “just don’t forget a brolly and the wellies”.