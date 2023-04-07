The house re-opened to the public on Saturday, giving visitors the first opportunity to see the property’s interiors and collections since pre-lockdown.

Part of the National Trust for Scotland’s ten-year strategy, Nature, Beauty and Heritage for Everyone, the conservation project was launched one year ago. The charity, which has been caring for House of the Binns since 1944, has committed to improving the condition of its estate and is carrying out a number of repair and restoration projects all over Scotland.

Built for a butter merchant, Thomas Dalyell, in 1612, the country house has been the Dalyell family home for centuries and holds over 4000 artefacts which give glimpses into the history of the house, the family, Scotland and its place in the world over four centuries.

A team of five from the National Trust for Scotland carefully moved items for safe-keeping.

In support of the Trust’s restoration aims, roof works began at the House of the Binns in 2022. The whole collection remained on site during the restoration project and was moved around, with great skill and care, to enable work to take place.

Each piece was carefully condition-checked, dusted, checked for signs of pests and mould and labelled and packed for short-term storage and dust prevention.

Over the space of 18 days, this included over 100 pieces of historic china, 32 framed portraits, over 40 pieces of furniture, three clocks, a piano, curtains and curtain rails, light fittings, fireplace and removable grates, and hundreds of small collectables.

Over the following months, major repairs were made to the roof and rooms were redecorated using period-appropriate colours and finishes. NTS curators, in close discussion with Kathleen Dalyell, advised on wallpapers and curtains that would be appropriate for the Georgian Morning Room and Dining Room, areas of the house that were most affected by roof works.

Tam’s newly conserved riding boots.

The Trust’s ongoing conservation work continues and visitors will discover a house being cared for and lovingly maintained.

Philip Long, NTS chief executive, said: “Bringing back the Binns has been a real privilege for the Trust. Since 1944, the Dalyell family have entrusted the care of this important historic home to our conservation charity. We feel very honoured to have that responsibility for such a beautiful place so intertwined with centuries of Scotland’s history.

“The works carried out over the past year not only show that we are doing what we said when we launched our new strategy here a year ago, making sure our places are well cared for, but they also enable us to re-open the doors to visitors once again. We cannot wait to share once again the House of the Binns’ stories with our supporters who make all our vital work to care for Scotland’s special places possible.”

The House of the Binns is still home to Kathleen Dalyell, the widow of Tam Dalyell who served as a Scottish MP for 42 years. As a former manager of the property, member of the Historic Buildings Council for Scotland and Chair of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Scotland (RCAHMS), Kathleen knows the stories of the Dalyells and their family home better than anyone, and she often describes the house as having its own personality.

House remains home to MP Tam Dalyell's wife, Kathleen.

She said: “It is with a great sense of satisfaction and appreciation of the continuity of life through difficult times that I see the fruits of this past year’s labours by the Trust. I have been impressed at the thought and hard work that has gone into restoring and stabilising the roof, along with work on the heating and electrical systems – all behind the scenes but an important investment for the future.

“I am sure the redecoration and re-displaying of the collection “front of house” will be of interest and a delight to visitors. I am grateful to the National Trust for Scotland which has ensured that the history, legend and memory of the Binns can continue “to be preserved for all time” as intended by Eleanor’s gift of 1944.”

Tours of the house give visitors the chance to learn about the Dalyell family tree and heritage, including General Tam Dalyell, also known as Bluidy Tam, a Scottish general who fought in the War of the Three Kingdoms, in the 17th century.

Visitors also enjoy hearing about Tam’s alleged card game with the Devil, in which his cheating was discovered. The story goes that Auld Nick launched the table they were playing on across the room, narrowly missing Tam’s head and landing in the pond outside. Two centuries later, the table was rediscovered and is a prized visitor attraction with a mysterious hoof mark in one of the corners.

Dalyell family history unfolds in every room in the house.

Artefacts in the house also include Tam’s newly conserved riding boots, dating back to the 1600s. According to the legends that sprung up after Tam’s death, the thigh-high Russian leather boots were given to a family member and were rumoured to march around his house on their own at night, until they were returned to the House of the Binns.