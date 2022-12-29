Conference planned to commemorate the 277th anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir

Dr Bendor Grosvenor is among the guest speakers at this year's conference to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Falkirk Muir.

The all-day event, organised by the Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) Trust, is set to take place at Beancross Farm, Polmont on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

It follows on from the success of the trust’s first conference on the subject in 2022.

The Battle of Falkirk Muir was the largest battle of the four Jacobite uprisings, involving upwards of 20,000 men, and it took place on January 17, 1746 on Falkirk Muir.

The conference offers a chance for people to find out more about the historic event, with guest speakers covering a number of topics throughout the day.

Among those speakers taking part this year are Count Peter Pininski, a direct descendant of Bonnie Prince Charlie, who will discuss his latest book ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie – His Life, Family, Legend’, and Dr Bendor Grosvenor – art historian and television presenter – who will lead a discussion regarding Jacobite art.

There will also be talks from Dr Arran Johnston on Bonnie Prince Charlie’s involvement in the battles of the ‘45 and from Dr Andrew Bamford on Franco/Irish involvement in the ‘45, as well as a speaker from the V&A discussing their upcoming major exhibition on Tartan, which includes artefacts from the collection of The Battle of Falkirk Muir Trust.

As well as the programme of talks, there will also be a small exhibition of some of the Falkirk Muir 1746 Museum’s paintings, including Alexis Simon Belle’s ‘Ambassador’ portrait of James VIII which was previously owned by the Earl of Standish of Standish Hall in 1745.

Tickets for the conference, which will run from 10am to 4pm, are now on sale priced £25 (plus booking fee).

