People in Airth will come together in the village’s community centre on Friday for the annual Christmas tree light switch on.

The Christmas lights will be switch on in Airth on Friday evening.

The event on Friday, December 8 will include festive music and a visit from Santa himself.

The annual festive celebrations are well supported by locals and once again everyone’s invited along to join in the fun.

The switch on, organised by Airth Parish Community Council, begins at 6pm.