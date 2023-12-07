Community set to come together to light up Airth for Christmas
People in Airth will come together in the village’s community centre on Friday for the annual Christmas tree light switch on.
The event on Friday, December 8 will include festive music and a visit from Santa himself.
The annual festive celebrations are well supported by locals and once again everyone’s invited along to join in the fun.
The switch on, organised by Airth Parish Community Council, begins at 6pm.
Airth Parish Church is also hosting its Christmas Fayre that evening, tying in with the light switch on. It will run from 6.30pm. There will be stalls to browse as well as tea/coffee and mince pies.