Community pumpkin trail returns to Polmont and Brightons for Halloween

With the spooky season just around the corner, Polmont Playgroup has confirmed it’s bringing the activity back over three days this year.

The hope is the event will raise funds that will enable the playgroup to continue to operate and support local businesses, who can purchase a pumpkin display poster advertising their services.

Lia Stevenson, Polmont Playgroup committee chairwoman, said: “As a charity, we rely 100 per cent on fundraising to fund the operations of the playgroup. The funds raised will be used to improve our outdoor play area for the children.

A community pumpkin trail will weave its way through Polmont and Brightons this month. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

“We would love your support again! Last year we sold almost 300 maps and the feedback was great!

“We will again sell maps to the local community, detailing the pumpkin trail, setting off from the playgroup, along Polmont Main Street, up along Brightons Main Street and to Brightons Cross.

“We are asking if you would like us to display a pumpkin poster along the route (with your business advertised on the poster and a QR code to your website/social media) for the children to find.

“We are asking for £5 from each business which will include your business on our map and spooky social media shout outs. Also, a further donation of £5 towards goodie bags for the kids or items to put in the goody bags please. The goodie bags will be available for collection at Land and Sea or Premier Post Office Brightons.

“We plan to hold this event over three days – October 29 to 31 – to allow kids time to complete.

“We hope to start issuing the maps from October 22, therefore in order for us to achieve this, we are asking for your confirmation of participation by October 19. Maps will be sold online and can be issued electronically.”

Any businesses who would like to participate and be added to Polmont Playgroup’s community pumpkin trail map is asked to make a payment here: https://buytickets.at/polmontplaygroup/592182.

The group can accept payment by PayPal, card or bank transfer.

