Festive sparkle will be on display at a Denny church this weekend as it welcomes the community to its Christmas Tree Festival.

A Christmas tree festival, featuring beautifully decorated trees, is taking place in Denny Westpark Church this weekend. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

The event will run at Denny Westpark Church in the town’s Duke Street on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

Visitors can view the selection of trees decorated by members of the church family, those groups within the church building and friends of the congregation.

