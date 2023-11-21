Community invited to Denny church's Christmas Tree Festival
Festive sparkle will be on display at a Denny church this weekend as it welcomes the community to its Christmas Tree Festival.
The event will run at Denny Westpark Church in the town’s Duke Street on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.
Visitors can view the selection of trees decorated by members of the church family, those groups within the church building and friends of the congregation.
The event runs from 10am to noon and from 1pm to 3.30pm on Saturday and then from noon to 3pm on Sunday. Entry is £5, £1 for children, including refreshments. For more information check out the Denny Westpark Church Facebook page.