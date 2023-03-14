The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) brings its comic and toy market to the Howgate Shopping Centre for the first time on Saturday, March 18.

The market is free and visitors can expect traders to be selling comic books, action figures, trading cards, t-shirts, art and much more.

It promises to be a great day out for families and fans of all things comic related and is one not to be missed.

The comic and toy market is coming to The Howgate this Saturday.

The market will be set up in the shopping centre’s Square near the Chisholm Hunter store. The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will celebrate comics, fantasy and cosplay.

BGCP hosts events in other towns around Scotland throughout the year, and they are always popular with comic fans.

