Comedian Mark Cox is game for Bo'ness gig

Comedian, actor and writer, Mark Cox is set to share stories, memories and loads of laughs in his brand-new show, which comes to Bo’ness on August 23.

The show is part of an 11-date tour of Scotland, organised by Aberdeen-based promoters Breakneck Comedy, which starts in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 9 and finishes in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, October 25.

Mark is best-known for his role as self-proclaimed “miserable b*stard” Thomas (Tam) Mullen in the hit Scottish sitcom, Still Game. This brand-new show for 2025 sees Mark share stories from his life and career.

Audiences may even be treated to behind-the-scenes stories about some of Scotland’s best-loved shows.

Mark will be at the Town Hall on Saturday, August 23, at 6pm.

Naz Hussain, Breakneck Comedy founder, said: “Mark’s got some amazing stories so I know audiences are in for a really entertaining evening.

“We’ve recently finished a run of gigs with Mark’s Still Game co-star, Jane McCarry and the love that people have for the cast and the buzz there is when they talk about the show is truly special to see.”

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule.

Naz added: “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to enjoy a great night out, without having to worry about catching a train home.”

Visit www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/product/mark-cox-4 for tickets.