Cinders and Snow White are off on Safari

Blair Drummond Safari Park is re-opening its doors during what’s usually the closed season for a pantomime weekend with a difference.

The casts of Snow White and Cinderella will take to the stage in the attraction’s Safari Marquee on December 14 and 15, and ticket holders can also visit the Safari Park animals both before and after the shows.

Marketing Manager Liz Gunn said: “These events give us the opportunity to showcase our fantastic new indoor venue space with a top quality show, and also allow access to parts of the Safari Park that would otherwise be closed at this time of the year.

“We’re certain that this must be one of the most exciting pantomime venues in Scotland and we’re looking forward to welcoming our visitors in December.”

Shows take place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm each day.

Tickets, available from www.blairdrummond.com are £6 for members, £12 for adults and £10 for concessions: no charge for infants.

The shows last 70 minutes, and parts of the Safari Park will be open all day for ticket holders to visit the animals and enjoy the play areas.