Christmas party planned to help boost fundraising for Carron and Carronshore Gala

Families are invited to join the Carron and Carronshore Gala Day committee for an afternoon of festive fun on Sunday, December 17.

Following on from the success of their fundraising Hallowe’en party, the committee are now planning their Christmas Party.

The event, which runs from 3pm to 6pm in Carronshore Community Centre, is priced £5 for kids and £1 for adults. Ticket includes entry and a child’s gift from Santa. Some activities on offer on the day will incur additional charges.