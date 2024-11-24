Christmas market and light switch on planned for Bonnybridge

Bonnybridge will switch on its Christmas lights on Sunday.

An afternoon of festive fun is planned for Bonnybridge this weekend.

The community is invited to join in with the day of celebrations as the village prepares to turn on its Christmas lights on Sunday, December 1.

There will be a Christmas market to enjoy in the Bonnybridge Community Hub in Bridge Street from 3.30pm before the big switch on at 7pm.

Organised by the Bonnybridge Community Hub’s Sunday market team there will be nearly 30 stalls for people to browse and perhaps pick up a few Christmas gifts.

The stalls will be selling a variety of different products with everything from toys to sweet treats and handmade crafts to something for the dog.

There will also be an elf workshop for the younger visitors with the opportunity to write a letter to Santa and other festive activities.

Santa himself will also be in his grotto waiting to meet youngsters from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. (Entry £3 – cash only).

The cafe will be open for refreshments (cash only) and there will also be a performance from the Antonine Primary School choir at 6.15pm.

Roots Foodbank are also hosting a food drive at the event if anyone wishes to make any donations.

The market will be opened by Bonnybridge Gala King Hamza Riaz and Queen Sophie Harrison, who will also have the honour of switching on the village’s Christmas lights in the Memorial Gardens at 7pm.