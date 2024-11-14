Christmas countdown for Bo'ness as community prepares for festive celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive countdown is almost here as the Bo’ness community prepares for its big light switch on event.

An afternoon of celebrations is planned in the town centre on Saturday, November 23, ahead of the town being lit up for Christmas with the switch on at 5pm.

The festivities have once again been planned by BUZZness to bring some festive cheer to the local community and to mark the beginning of the season.

An afternoon of entertainment has been lined up, hosted by duo Jubilee, with local music acts and community groups entertaining the crowds with their talents on the stage in Market Square.

Crowds will once again gather in Bo'ness town centre this year for the Christmas light switch on event organised by BUZZness. (Pic: Alan Murray)

There’s plenty more festive fun to be had with stalls to browse, fun fair rides for the kids, the Snow Sisters, face painting and tasty refreshments to enjoy.

Santa will also be in his grotto in Hope Street until 4.30pm ready to meet families ahead of the big day, and there’s a chance to sit in his sleigh for a photo opportunity and to post your letters in his post box.

All the fun kicks off at 1pm, and at 1.30pm Mrs Claus will be arriving on a Cycling Without Age Trishaw accompanied by the Bo’ness Accordion Band.

Those acts lined up to perform on the stage include Kai Thomson and Connor Brown (2.05pm); Lauren Christie Dance (2.25pm); Aleisha Hardie (2.45pm); No Angels Line Dancers (3.05pm); Children’s Theatre Bo’ness (3.25pm); The Bo’ness Belles (3.50pm) and Jubilee (4.20pm).

Last year's Bo'ness Fair Queen Lexi Scotland and Chief Lady in Waiting Zoe Kelly switched on the lights in 2023.

And at 5pm, Bo’ness Fair Queen Ella Black will be doing the honours of pushing the button and lighting up the town for Christmas this year alongside two young competition winners.

In a slight change from previous years, following the switch on, the celebrations continue in Market Square until 7pm with karaoke at the BUZZness bar.

Billy Horn, chairman of organisers BUZZness, is looking forward to this year’s event and is inviting everyone to come down and enjoy all that’s on offer.

He said: “We hope that people will come along and enjoy themselves, and that the weather will be good for us.”

The event promises to be a great festive day out for the whole family with something on offer for everyone.

To ensure every child can meet Santa, organisers are offering autism friendly sessions to meet the big man with reduced lights and no music. Santa will be having a quiet time between 12 noon and 2pm.

For more information on this year’s events visit the BUZZness Facebook page.