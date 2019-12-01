Choirs join forces for another magical Bairns Christmas concert

Three Falkirk music groups will unite to produce a spectacular Bairns Christmas concert at St Mungo’s High School on December 15.

There are both matinee and evening options for a show guaranteed to be packed with festive favourites.

Taking part are Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra, conducted by Razvan Luculescu and Michael Graham.

Tickets for performances at both 2.30pm and 7.30pm are priced £14, £12 concession and £5 for children, and are available from choir and orchestra members.