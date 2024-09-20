Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As well as the joy of singing and entertaining an audience, Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir’s next concert will also support two important charities.

The Linlithgow choir is hosting the Dursley Male Voice Choir from Gloucestershire on Saturday, October 5, at 7pm in St Michael’s Parish Church, Linlithgow.

Funds from the joint concert will be divided between Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and Longfield Community Hospice, Stroud, both of which depend heavily on donations.

CHAS fundraiser Zhenya Dove said: “We are so grateful to Linlithgow Male Voice Choir for their extraordinary support in raising £18,420 to date. For many years, their performances have entertained audiences and made an incredible difference to the lives of children and families across Scotland.

Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir’s next concert is on October 5.

“Thanks to the choir’s dedication and the generosity of the community, we’re able to offer so much more than just care. We bring joy and an opportunity to create precious memories which will be treasured forever. None of this would be possible without the kindness of people and communities like Linlithgow.”

Kirsty Murray, fundraising manager with Longfield Community Hospice, added: “We provide care and support to those with a life-limiting condition and also their carers and loved ones.

“We rely on the generosity of the public for 85 per cent of our income and without people like Dursley Male Voice Choir we couldn’t provide the care and support to those who rely on Longfield during the most difficult time of their lives.”

Harry Lynch, Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir chairman, is delighted to be supporting the charities.

Dursley Male Voice Choir will be helping the local band raise funds for charity.

He added: “Both choirs have been practicing hard to prepare for this concert, so please join us for what I’m certain will be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.”

The compère for the concert will be Bruce Jamieson.

Tickets, priced £10 for adults and £5 for primary school aged children, are available at Far from the Madding Crowd on Linlithgow High Street, or call the ticket hotline on 07823 884802.

If there are spaces available, payment can also be made at the door.