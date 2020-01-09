Choir to host taster sessions for school children in Falkirk

Pupils in P4 to S6 are invited to a taster session of singing and musical activities being held later this month.

The NYCOS Falkirk Choir taster sessions will take place in St Mungo’s RC High School on Tuesday, January 21.

Led by experienced music teachers and choir leaders, the choir meets once a week during term time, where members learn and sing together with others their age.

One parent of a current choir member said: “NYCOS is an incredibly valuable and very special part of my son’s life, I cannot recommend it enough.

“Choir is the highlight of his week; he has made so many friends at and it’s amazing to see how confident he has become each year.

“When we attend the concerts it’s wonderful to see all the skills the children have developed.”

As well as singing in a group, choir members progress through the NYCOS musicianship programme which helps develop skills such as learning to read music, pitching, rhythm, sound production, solo singing and music theory.

The taster sessions on Tuesday, January 21 run for P4-5 from 6-7pm; P6-7 from 7-8.30pm and S1-6 from 7-9pm.

Find out more by visiting www.nycos.org.uk