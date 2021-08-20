Charities Day returning to Falkirk as public urged to support struggling organisations

The event is being hosted by Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), in association with the Rotary Club of Falkirk, tomorrow (Saturday) in an effort to support organisations which have toiled amid the pandemic.

Twenty-five charities have been offered free of charge stalls in High Street by the BID.

Now restrictions have eased, Falkirk Delivers is hopeful members of the public will back the event, which will run from 10am until 4pm.

Charities Day will take place in Falkirk's High Street on Saturday, August 21. Picture: Alan Murray.

A spokeswoman said: “The day is always a huge success and gives local charities the opportunity to promote themselves in one of the busiest streets in town.

“The format will remain the same, where organisations can make use of one of market stalls which will be erected and dismantled by our team.”

Visit Falkirk Delivers’ Facebook page for more details.

