A year-long programme of events has been organised to celebrate the National Library of Scotland’s 100th birthday.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1925, the library has since gone on to amass a collection of more than 50 million items on behalf of the people of Scotland – all of whom are entitled to free access to the collections.

While the National Library was awaiting a home, it started life in the Faculty of Advocates building.

Work began on the George IV Bridge site in the 1930s but, due to World War Two, most of the building work took place in the 1950s. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II opened the new National Library building in Edinburgh in July 1956.

When Mary, Queen of Scots’ last letter went on display for one day in 2017, queues formed at the National Lirbary to see it.

National Librarian Amina Shah said: “Our founders, including Sir Alexander Grant, held the firm belief that the people of Scotland deserved a national library to call their own, one which anyone living here could access.

“The Act of Parliament states that we exist to collect and preserve the national collections and make them accessible to the public through our reading rooms and exhibitions.

“We increased our efforts to reach more people with the collections in recent years with great success and our intention is to accelerate this during our 100th year by working in partnership with Scotland’s network of amazing libraries.”

The National Library will use its centenary as a platform to celebrate libraries of all kinds, beginning with a Love Libraries campaign, launching on Valentine's Day, encouraging Scots to champion local libraries.

Amina said: “I’m delighted to announce our nationwide campaign, which has the potential to connect with people across the country.”

At its home on George IV Bridge, the National Library will also host an audio building trail and displays exploring the history of the Library and its collections.

The celebrations will kick off on March 28 with Centenary Champions Damian Barr and Val McDermid in conversation with Amina.

Taking over two of the Library’s exhibition spaces, Dear Library will be an open reading room serving as a love letter to libraries. Visitors will be able to browse through bookshelves filled with recommendations from a public callout and well-known Scottish figures.

In the Treasures exhibition, founding collection items gifted to the Library in 1925 will go on display for a year, including the Glenriddell Manuscript, which contains some of Robert Burns’s most important works.

Selected treasures will also be leaving Edinburgh in the Outwith programme, including Mary Queen of Scots’ last letter which will go on display in the new Perth Museum in January 2026.

Written by Mary Queen of Scots the night before her execution on February 8, 1587, this nationally prized item was last publicly exhibited at the Library’s George IV Bridge building in 2017 when queues formed to see its one-day display.

Amina added: “We’re thrilled at the prospect of people engaging with us in locations around the country. Through Outwith, people will be able to get up close to national treasures with a resonance to their locality.”

