Celebrate 20 years of The Falkirk Wheel as Revolution Festival returns this weekend.

A full day of family fun is planned for Saturday, May 28 as two decades of the world’s only revolving boat lift are celebrated with Revolution 20.

Scottish Canals, who run the Wheel, have a whole host of activities lined up for the party celebrations with something on offer for everyone.

There will be the chance to take part in all the activities usually on offer at the attraction as well as an array of unique events, performances and tasty delights.

The colour fight with powder paint returns at this year's Revolution Festival at The Falkirk Wheel. Pic: Scott Louden.

The popular event has not been able to take place for the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organisers are thrilled to be able to host it once again this year.

Ross McMillan, destination and operations manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Revolution Festival as we celebrate our 20th birthday at The Falkirk Wheel.

"This will be our first large public event since 2019 and we have an array of entertainment and activities for all ages, with a special birthday surprise planned at 3pm.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the world’s first – and only – rotating boat lift for a fun day for all the family.”

The fun family festival returns for the first time since 2019 and is set to be a special celebration as it marks the Wheel's 20th anniversary. Pic: Scott Louden.

On the day the regular boat tours on the Wheel will be running to a full schedule with a special offer available on the day to Falkirk residents.

And there are opportunities for visitors to get out on the water with the likes of canoe hire, Eboat hire on the Forth and Clyde, Stand Up Paddleboarding, Water peddlerz, bumper boats and water zorbs.

For those who would prefer to stay on dry land activities will include mini golf, a games station with a few giant games to play; a treasure trail, bike hire, a climbing wall, bungee trampolines, balloon animals, archery, segways, circus street performers, stalls from the RSPB and Young Scot and a magician.

A whole variety of activities are planned throughout the day on Saturday, May 28. Pic: Scott Louden.

Musical entertainment will be provided by a DJ, Rock choir, an acoustic music stage and a piper.

A wide variety of sweet and savoury treats will be on offer around the site including stone-baked pizza, a barbecue and artisan ice cream including a revolutionary, specially created flavour from The Milk Barn.

After its success and popularity in 2019, the colour fight returns to the festival this year.

It’s a chance for guests to cover their nearest and dearest friends and family in brightly coloured powder paint.

The event proved a hit with youngsters and adults alike pre-Covid.

Those planning on taking part are advised to bring a change of clothes on the day.

Another highlight on Saturday will be SUP in the Sky when two groups of stand-up paddle boarders will enter each of the Wheel’s gondolas and spin round for a half rotation, enjoy a paddle and then re-enter the gondola to complete their rotation.

This event must be booked and is bring your own board. Tickets are £20 per person with a percentage going to charity, Cash For Kids.

To find out more about SUP in the Sky click here.