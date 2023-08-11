The P6 Echiline Primary School pupil's name was pulled from the hat, much to her delight – although she teased her mum Jen a little bit first.

Jen said: “She came home that lunch time and had a right face on; then she and her friends started laughing and told me!”

It was a surprise for Jen and her husband Matt that Casey wanted to do it as the sporty youngster is known as a bit of tomboy; she plays as a striker/defender with community team KSQ and enjoys gymnastics too.

Queen-elect Casey Costello can't wait for the day, along with Ernie Hinks. (Pics: Alistair Pryde)

She was a posy girl in 2019 when she didn’t want to wear a dress; this time round it’s been more fun!

Jen said: “It was nice choosing the dress this time, although because she’s tall and slim and wanted a simple gown, we found it online.”

Matt is busy working on her Hollywood-themed arch, with help from family and friends; her wee brother Rhys (8) though is underwhelmed.

Jen joked: "My parents Derek and Beverley Reynolds are really excited as me, my sister and two brothers never had a starring role. Matt isn’t from the town so doesn’t understand it all but we’re both very proud of her. Rhys is like his dad and definitely didn’t want to take part!”

Ernie Hinks is honoured to be only the second man in history to crown the Ferry Fair Queen.

As for Casey, she too can’t wait for the big day and is most looking forward to enjoying the crowning, surrounded by her closest friends from Echline Primary in the retinue.

For only the second time in the Fair’s history, an honourable gentleman will step onto the stage to crown Queen-elect Casey on Saturday.

Ernie Hinks was invited to do the honours by Ferry Fair chairwoman Jane Harkin, in light of his work in the community over the years.

The last honourable gentleman to take on the role was appointed in 1966 – yes, I know I’m not supposed to mention that year!

Ernie worked for 25 years as a retained firefighter in the town, while working with Edinburgh City Council’s recreation team which saw him cutting the town’s grass for years.

A former Fair committee member, he continues to put up and take down the flags every year. As a member of Christmas in Queensferry, he also helps put up the town’s festive lights and, now 64 and retired, the Dalmeny Golf Club member helps with ground maintenance.

He was surprised when Jane knocked at the door asking him to do the honours but had to run it past his good lady wife, Carole, first!

Ernie joked: “I had to ask the boss first! I was really chuffed to be asked and am really looking forward to the crowning tomorrow.”

The couple have lived in the town since 1982, bringing up their children Nicola (34) and Christopher (32). Their first grandchild, Rory, is 13 weeks today (Friday). All will be proudly cheering on Ernie tomorrow.

The procession will begin at South Queensferry High School at 10.40am and will progress down to Burgess Road, ready for the main parade to the High Street stage, which will begin at 11.15am.