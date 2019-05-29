Carron and Carronshore Gala Day 2019: What you need to know

The revived Carron and Carronshore Gala Day returns for a second year on the spin this weekend.

Families are expected to flock to Gairdoch Park in Carronshore on Saturday after taking in the procession, which leaves from the village’s Burnside Park at 11am.

Last year’s event saw residents of both villages turn out in their droves as the area held its first gala day for almost two decades.

The 2019 gala day procession will make its way from Burnside Park past The Shore bar before turning right onto Main Street and heading onto North Main Street and finishing in Gairdoch Park.

A range of acts are scheduled to perform throughout the day to keep the crowds entertained.

The live shows start with Dragon Breath Entertainment at 11.45am, followed by: Drums ‘n’ Roses (12pm); the crowning ceremony and prize-giving (12.30pm); Drums ‘n’ Roses (1.15pm); Forth Valley Gymnastics (1.45pm); Pentland and Caledonia Pipe Band (2.05pm); Theatre Group (2.20pm); DNC Dance School (2.35pm); Central TKD (2.50pm); Jenkins Highland Dancers (3.10pm); and Dionne Hickey (3.30pm).

There will also be inflatables, a fun fair and mascots.

The retinue for the 2019 Carron and Carronshore Gala Day includes: Queen Elect Abbie Clark, of Carronshore Primary; Maids of Honour Layla Grubb and Paige Allison; Herald Robbie Brown; Ladies in Waiting Lauren McRoberts, Eilidh Murphy, Mollie Peters and Cerys Courtney; and Courtier Logan Simpson.