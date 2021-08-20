Camelon and District Pipe Band appealing for new members

Set up in 1913, the organisation’s enthralling performances saw it named Champion of Champions for 2019 at the World Pipe Championships.

Before coronavirus put a halt to such competitions, CDPB had also won the 2019 Scottish Championships, claimed second place at the European Championships, third in the British Championships and sixth at the UK Championships.

The award-winning Camelon and District Pipe Band is looking to recruit new members for the 2022 season. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The band is seeking all pipers with grade 4A/3B experience for the 2022 season.

Its practice nights are held on Mondays at Tamfourhill Community Centre (7-9pm), with Thursday sessions set to be announced.

A CDPB spokesman said: “Now we are regrouping for an exciting season ahead, we are looking to build on a great run of form from our last competitive season and would love to see some new faces join the band.”

Visit camelonanddistrictpb.co.uk for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.