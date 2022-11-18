Running until January15, the free exhibition includes a diverse range of art and crafts, which can be purchased, such as ceramics, jewellery, painting, textiles, prints and cards – great for Christmas presents.

The work of 25 Scottish artists will be on display within the historical mansion house, where visitors can also enjoy the working Georgian kitchen, tearoom, and visit the children’s Roman-themed playpark, in the popular park which surrounds house.

The artists who have their work on display include Larbert painter Lesley Anne Derks, who creates atmospheric city and local landscapes; Alloa based textile designer, Taffled Threads; and Edinburgh based Blessed Unrest, who create exquisitely detailed accessories that are fresh, modern, and fun. Contemporary jewellery is available from Caroline Brogden, who crafts her jewellery from waste resin; Surfite, produced during the manufacture of surfboards; while Edinburgh based Michele Daykin will be displaying her jewellery, inspired by urban surfaces. Other artists include Ceri White and Sarah Koetsier, who produce beautiful ceramics.

Artful exhibition is open now in Callendar House

Over the Christmas period, the traditional Christmas tree will be erected in the main hall of the house and delicious festive afternoon teas will be available in the tearoom, serving up fresh seasonal produce for everyone to enjoy while overlooking the landscape of the four-star visitor attraction.

Lesley O’hare, cultural services manager at Falkirk Council, said: “Artful is a great opportunity to see innovative artwork of the highest standard and will provide an irresistible choice for those looking for unique ideas for Christmas presents, as all the work on display is for sale and available to take away.

“Fully accessible, Callendar House and park has all the ingredients for a fun, affordable day out for all the family to enjoy, and this new exhibition provides an additional reason for a visit to this popular tourist attraction with the chance to secure some unique Christmas gifts.”