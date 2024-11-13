Callendar House Artful exhibition showcases work of Falkirk area artists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are already flocking to the new exhibition at Callendar House featuring arts and crafts from artists, many of them local.

Running until January 11, Artful features ceramics, jewellery, paintings, glass, prints and cards, many of which can be purchased.

The work of 18 artists are on dispay in the historic house’s Park Gallery.

Those on display include Falkirk-based Elaine Petrie of Antonine Silver, whose work is inspired from the legends and landscape of the Forth Valley, and Alloa’s jewellery designer, Faodail who works exclusively with self-collected rare minerals and gemstones foraged from the majestic wilds of Scotland.

The work of former Falkirk High pupil Matilda Sandground is on display. Pic: Contributed

Award winning jeweller Gillian Kinsella produces exquisitely detailed contemporary jewellery inspired by the colours and textures of the Scottish Landscape, from her studio in Dundee.

Other artists include Pauline Cumming and Ruth Wilde who produce beautiful ceramics, that are fresh, modern and fun.

Scottish painters Leo Du Feu, whose chief subject is nature, and the environment, and Jackie Hendersons whose ‘Pups in Jumpers’ series of paintings capture her love of a scruffy pup and a cosy fair isle jumper are on display. As is the work of Matilda Sandground, a former pupil of Falkirk High School and a graduate of Duncan Of Jordanstone, who experiments with a variety of mixed media techniques in collage, drawing and sculpture influenced by ecological thinking.

Gillian Smith, Falkirk Council’s exhibitions officer, said: “The new Artful exhibition is a fantastic display of the best of talent, and we’re delighted that some of our incredible local artists have been able to be a part of this exhibition. The exhibition will run until January 2025 and offers a range of unique and exceptional Christmas gifts that can be purchased for family and friends.

Falkirk artist Leo Du Feu has work on display in the exhibition. Pic: Contributed

“Fully accessible, Callendar House and Park has all the ingredients for a fun, affordable day out for all the family to enjoy, and this new exhibition provides an additional reason for a visit to this popular tourist attraction with the chance to secure some unique Christmas gifts.”

Over the Christmas period, the traditional Christmas tree will be erected in the main hall of the house and festive afternoon teas will be available in the tearoom, serving up fresh seasonal produce.