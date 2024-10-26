The brave Barony ladies are up for the task of bearing almost all on stage! (Pic: Rebecca Holmes)

The Barony Players are celebrating their 70th birthday this year.

And, to celebrate the milestone, the Bo'ness theatre company is delighted to be staging a show it has long hoped to perform.

Director Wendy Turner said: “The Barony Players have wanted to perform Calendar Girls for a number of years and are delighted to be doing so in our 70th year, after the amateur rights were released.

“We're delighted with the production and tickets are already selling very well.

“We’ve laughed and we’ve cried in rehearsals – it’s a very emotional play that is full of love and joy.”

The play tells the story of Knapeley Women’s Institute and their bid to raise money for a new settee for the cancer ward of the local hospital.

Based on a true story the play is well-known for the famous photography scene – the WI ladies being photographed behind plies of buns, marmalade-making and flowers, amongst other things!

Wendy said: “Thankfully our female cast members were very willing to do this!”

Based on the hugely successful movie, since opening the play has become the fastest-selling in British theatre history. Audiences will be in for a night of quintessential British story telling about friendship, determination and hope.

The Barony Players will also be raising funds for the cancer charity Maggie’s throughout their production run.

Samantha Lea, Maggie’s Edinburgh centre fundraising manager, said: “We are delighted that the Barony Players have chosen to support Maggie’s during their production of Calendar Girls.

“At Maggie’s we provide free practical and emotional support to anyone affected by a diagnosis of cancer, including family and friends.

“Our Edinburgh centre is in the grounds of the Western General Hospital. It’s a warm, welcoming space with beautiful gardens away from the clinical environment of the hospital. We’d like to thank the Barony Players and the people of Bo’ness for their generosity – we hope you all enjoy the show.”

Running from November 4 to 9 in the Barony Theatre at 7.30pm, tickets, priced £15 (£14 concs), are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/boness/the-barony-theatre/calendar-girls.