Cairnpapple Hill re-opens to visitors on Tuesday, April 1
With its henge dating from 3800BC and a number of Bronze Age burial sites on the summit, Cairnpapple Hill was a significant site for ceremonies and burials for over four thousand years. It remains one of the best-known prehistoric sites in mainland Scotland.
Craig Mearns, HES operations director, said: “The start of the new visitor season is always exciting. As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to step outside, experience Scotland’s natural beauty and get a closer look at our past. With castles, palaces, priories and brochs all re-opening, everyone will find an aspect of Scottish heritage to enjoy.
“These sites are part of Scotland’s history and offer an incredible range of experience and understanding. Each place tells a unique story and we look forward to sharing them with people from across the world.”
Cairnpapple Hill will be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm from Tuesday, April 1, to Tuesday, September 30.
Nearby sites, including Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle which are open year-round, will be celebrating the onset of warmer weather with family-friendly events such as Easter Eggsplorer Trails.
Visit www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/ for more details or to book tickets, which are on sale now.
Entry to sites and daytime events is free for Historic Scotland members.