Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cairnpapple Hill will re-open to visitors on Tuesday, April 1, as Historic Environment Scotland marks the start of its spring/summer season.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With its henge dating from 3800BC and a number of Bronze Age burial sites on the summit, Cairnpapple Hill was a significant site for ceremonies and burials for over four thousand years. It remains one of the best-known prehistoric sites in mainland Scotland.

Craig Mearns, HES operations director, said: “The start of the new visitor season is always exciting. As the weather warms up, there’s no better time to step outside, experience Scotland’s natural beauty and get a closer look at our past. With castles, palaces, priories and brochs all re-opening, everyone will find an aspect of Scottish heritage to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These sites are part of Scotland’s history and offer an incredible range of experience and understanding. Each place tells a unique story and we look forward to sharing them with people from across the world.”

Attraction near Torphichen will re-open on Tuesday.

Cairnpapple Hill will be open daily from 10am to 4.30pm from Tuesday, April 1, to Tuesday, September 30.

Nearby sites, including Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle which are open year-round, will be celebrating the onset of warmer weather with family-friendly events such as Easter Eggsplorer Trails.

Visit www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/ for more details or to book tickets, which are on sale now.

Entry to sites and daytime events is free for Historic Scotland members.