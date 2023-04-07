Cairnpapple Hill is now welcoming visitors daily as tourist season begins
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced its seasonal programme for 2023, with the re-opening of more than 20 sites across the country and increased offerings at popular attractions.
From April 1, Cairnpapple Hill will be welcoming visitors daily. The ceremonial complex in the Bathgate Hills has a history spanning over four millennia, having been used for ceremonies and burials. It is one of the best examples of a Neolithic henge monument in Scotland, surrounded by beautiful views of the Forth Valley and beyond.
Guided tours will also be available every Saturday at Kinneil House, which has a rich history spanning over 2000 years.