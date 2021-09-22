Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

You’ll have heard of chips and cheese, but chips cooked in ‘Iron Brew’?

​Described as being akin to ​'Breaking Bad with a Glesca accent​,​'​ Andy McGregor’s Spuds tells the story of David McGonagall, a middle class man living in a very nice house just off the Byres Road in Glasgow's ​W​est ​End.

Richard Conlon and Joanne McGuiness in Spuds

​After the death of his wife, ​the family's ​chief earner, David ​is left ​struggling to pay the bills​ until a ​chance encounter between some chips and ​a bottle of ​knock off Iron Brew leads him and his daughter Daisy to discover Spuds​, ​an orange chip that gives a high like no other.

Within days​,​ David is on the road to success, selling his wares throughout the city, but soon people start to get ill and the drug is banned​..​.​ but David refuses to stop ​producing his favoured fries ​and soon buil​ds​ a huge criminal empire, but at what cost​.​

​The show started as a small idea about a man who mixes ‘Iron Brew’ with chips to create a new drug​, an idea that was enough to earn ​its ​writer​ and ​director​ ​a commission​ for a Play, a Pie, and a Pint in 2017. F​eaturing Richard Conlon, Joanne McGuiness and Darren Brownlie ​under the musical direction of Gavin Whitworth​, the original production played to critical acclaim and sold-out houses.

​Now it's back, coming to the Assembly Roxy on ​Saturday, October 2, for one night only​, with new cast member Ewan Somers stepping in to play the part of Toni, the greatest chip fryer in the west.

Ewan Somers in Spuds

​McGregor says, "​With theatres finally reopening Spuds is a chance for audiences to watch top class performers performing laugh out loud material in an intimate setting that doesn't cost half a weeks wages​.​ It's a​ ​show that feels exactly what we need right now, an hour and a bit of high quality, escapist, entertainment. ​We are sure the show will appeal to a city like Edinburgh, a place famous for its comedy.​"​

​If a ​musical tale of grief, greed, and chip grease ticks your boxes? Spuds is for you.

Tickets £12 from​ assemblyroxy.com

