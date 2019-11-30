Bonnybridge prepares for Christmas light switch on

Residents in Bonnybridge are preparing to switch on their Christmas lights on Sunday.

The festive event which will see the town sparkle in the run up to the big day takes place in the memorial gardens at 6.45pm on Sunday, December 1 with gala queen Madison doing the honours.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Stephanie Mooney and hot drinks and snacks will be on offer from the Roots Group in the Soul Sister Crafts shop.

There will also be a very special visitor in red, who the children will be happy to see.

The event, which is in its second year, is being organised by Bonnybridge Community Council with support from local businesses and individuals.