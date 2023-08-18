The event takes place in Bo’ness Town Hall on Thursday, September 28, and will run from 3pm to 7pm. Admission will be free of charge.

Bo’ness Networking Group, more commonly known as Bo’net, is the charity which is organising the event.

Maria Ford from the group said: “The event is a great way for organisations and groups to showcase their group and get new members or volunteers to sign up.

“We’ll also have a number of funders on hand to network with attendees.”

Anyone interested in booking a free stall should fill out the form at www.bonet.org.uk. You can also call 01506 823714 with any enquiries.

Bo’net previously held the Fair four years ago and it proved a big success but, like many things, Covid had an impact on its return.

Maria said: “We had a good response in 2019. But then the pandemic hit and many groups had to curtail their activities as a result.

“Hopefully, next month’s event will help them find new volunteers and supporters.”

Madelene Hunt, Bo’net chairwoman, added: “Bo’ness is well known for its volunteering and community spirit, previously winning the title of Scotland’s Charity Town.

“The Volunteer Fair aims to be a celebration of community engagement, volunteering and making a positive difference to the lives of local residents. We hope lots of community groups will take stalls and that they will, in turn, encourage their supporters and friends to drop in and find out about volunteering opportunities.”

Bo’net represents groups across the Bo’ness area.

It aims to support the development of community organisations and make the town a better place to live and work. Recent projects have included the revamp of the ward one garden at Bo’ness Hospital, the creation of a tourist map for Bo’ness and Blackness and support for new audio guides.

Bo’net is a SCIO – a Scottish Charitable Incorporated Organisation – registered with OSCR, the Scottish Charity Regulator.