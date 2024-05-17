Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second instalment of a projcet to help incomers learn more about Bo’ness Fair Day will soon be screened at the Hippodrome.

In February, two screenings of The Coal Road formed the first half of the Miners to Monarchy programme.

Commissioned by the Fair committee and created by Bo'ness non-profit company Sanctus Media, the film told how the fair was founded with a little help from local miners.

Now Maria Ford, who devised the project after successfully applying to the National Lottery Community Fund for £6000, is looking forward to Monarchy being screened.

Thanks to Louis Dickson's incredible films, Fair Days from 1913 to 1949 will once again grace the Hippodrome screen later this month.

She said: “The project started because so many new families had moved here and we knew the Children’s Fair Festival was an unknown quantity to them.

“We wanted to explain the Fair Day and its traditions. Initially, with the help of Robyn Adamson, we started hosting Fair Fact Fridays on our Facebook page – which are still going strong.

“However, we wanted to reach even more people and that’s when the seeds for Miners to Monarchy were planted. Thanks to the National Lottery, we’ve been able to forge ahead with it.

“The Coal Road screenings in February were wonderful; even people who have long been associated with the Fair said they discovered facts they never knew.

“Now we’re preparing to stage the second half of the Miners to Monarchy film series, which will feature silent movies of Fair Days filmed by Hippodrome owner Louis Dickson.

“Louis filmed every Fair Day from 1913 to 1960. Once the procession and crowning was over every year, everyone would pile into the Hippodrome that afternoon to see themselves on the big screen.

“It seems only apt to be showing them once again in the cinema that Louis once owned; these wonderful black and white silent movies feature the town’s very own royalty.”

Initially, Maria intended to show all the films Louis captured from 1913 to 1960. However, that would have resulted in folk sitting through a screening that would last more than three hours.

As a result, only films from 1913 to 1949 will be shown this year...with Maria hatching a plan to ensure the remainder can be viewed next year.

She explained: “We decided that three and a half hours was too long so we’re only showing Louis’ films from 1913 to 1949 – which run to an hour and 15 minutes.

“I’m hoping to source more funding so that we can show the films from 1950 to 1960 next year.”

Film-maker Louis Dickson employed architect Matthew Steele – renowned for the coffin blocks in Bo’ness – to design the Hippodrome cinema, which opened on March 11, 1912.

Louis would no doubt be delighted that the cinema re-opened in April 2009 and his films will once again be gracing its screen on Tuesday, May 28, at 2pm and 7pm.

While the screenings are free, seating is limited and it would be a huge help to the Fair committee if people book in advance at https://bit.ly/BFDevents. A free bag of old-fashioned sweeties will be given to each viewer.