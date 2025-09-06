Bo'ness Hill Climb is back for its 91st edition

Visitors will be treated to a great race thanks to around 80 Hill Climb competitors this year. (Pic: David Baxter)

Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness will host a motorsport event this weekend which first started in the town back in 1934.

Around 80 classic cars will be racing up the famous Bo’ness Hill Climb track.

It is a route graced by many internationally famous drivers, including Scottish world champions Jim Clark and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Rumours were rife in the town last week that this year’s event may be cancelled, as travellers had set up camp in the estate’s car park – also used by Hill Climb spectators.

Scottish world champions Jim Clark and Sir Jackie Stewart are among those who have competed at the event. (Pic: David Baxter)

However, as predicted by Kenny Baird, of Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club which organises the Hill Climb, the travellers have now moved on – ensuring the 91st edition of the popular event can go ahead as planned on Saturday and Sunday.

Entries for the Hill Climb are now closed but it’s shaping up to be a great event.

Kenny said: “Drivers are coming from all over the UK to race at Kinneil and about one third of the entry is from south of the border.

“The cars competing over the weekend date from the 1920s up to the 1980s and the quickest of them ascend the quarter mile track in just 20 seconds.”

The event's car show is making a come back, being staged at Kinneil on Sunday. (Pic: David Baxter)

The Bo'ness Hill Climb Classic car show is also making a come back this year, taking place on Sunday, September 7.

Around 200 classic and post-classic cars will be on display, including a group of at least 20 supercars which are visiting Kinneil on their Scottish tour.

“It is being organised on behalf of the club by Grant Watson who, along with a few other keen individuals, are putting the graft in to make it a great show,” said Kenny.

The action starts on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30am and continues until 4.30pm.

It's a great opportunity to see cars from a by-gone era race along the famous route.

Entry to the event, including the car show, costs £10 for adults with accompanied children under 16 going free.

Kenny added: “The event is not being run for profit and every single penny raised from the weekend will go to charitable causes, with the main beneficiary being Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

“Bo’ness based charities will also benefit from the weekend’s proceedings.”

This year’s Hill Climb will be the fourth organised by Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club, following the hugely successful 90th anniversary event last year.