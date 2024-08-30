Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first hill climbs held at Kinneil Estate in Bo’ness were informal affairs, staged in 1932 and 1933 by the West Lothian Motor Cycle Club.

Joining forces with Scottish Sporting Car Club, in 1934 the two clubs held the first official Bo’ness Hill Climb in June 1934 followed by another in July 1935. These meetings were combined car and motorcycle events.

The clubs had big plans for Kinneil Estate and a full size 2.5 mile road racing circuit was proposed to exist alongside the hill climb track.

Planning was quite advanced and had the approval of the Scottish Secretary of State in 1936 but, unfortunately, the proposal never got off the ground.

More than 80 cars are taking part this weekend, ranging in date from 1924 to 1995.

The hill climb track was constantly developed and, by the time the Second World War broke out in 1939, several meetings were held at Bo’ness each year attracting all the best drivers in the UK.

Post-war the track was developed further. It was honoured in May 1947 by being granted the first round of the inaugural British Hill Climb Championship.

Bo’ness continued to host a round of the championship until its closure in 1966. Some of the motorsport superstars to feature at Bo’ness included Jim Clark, Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Peter Collins. The event was revived in 2008 and has been held annually every year since.

This weekend, the third hill climb organised by Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club will be held at Kinneil – which will also mark the event’s 90th anniversary.

More than 80 cars are taking part, ranging in date from 1924 to 1995. Racing takes place on both Saturday and Sunday and starts at 9am. Entry for adults is £10 and all the proceeds go to charity. Children under 15 are free and parking is also free.

Sir Jackie Stewart's charity Race Against Dementia is the main beneficiary.

He said: “I am delighted that Race Against Dementia will once more receive proceeds from this year’s Bo’ness Hill Climb.

“When my beloved wife Helen, who was my lap charter and timekeeper during my career, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, I discovered first-hand the devastation dementia brings.

“Our researchers are focused to think outside of the box and find solutions to pioneer a prevention and cure for dementia.”