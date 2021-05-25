Bo'ness heritage railway set to welcome back passengers

Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway will welcome visitors back for the first time in more than a year this weekend. Pic: Contributed

After a lengthy period of closure, having not run any passenger trains since January 2020, the heritage railway’s services will soon be running for visitors again with the first services taking to the tracks on Saturday, May 29.

In a post on its Facebook page, the railway confirmed bookings are currently being taken for Saturday, May 29; Sunday, May 30 and Tuesday, June 1.

All visitors must pre-book in advance, and a number of coronavirus safety measures are in place.

In its statement, Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway said: “At the moment, we are only taking bookings for 29th & 30th May and 1st June 2021. Tickets will be added a week or two before the date of your visit. We are planning to be open on Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays. Currently, all visitors must pre-book in advance for travelling.”

It added: “We can't wait to see you all!”

The popular attraction had been forced to remain closed at the start of its season last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Any hopes of opening later in the season as some restrictions started to ease were dashed after torrential rain in August caused a landslide on part of the route, sparking a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the repair costs.

Now the work has been completed and government restrictions have eased, the volunteers are able to get things moving once again.

For full details and to book tickets visit https://bkrailway.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

