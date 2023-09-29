News you can trust since 1845
Bo'ness Foreshore to host Take The Right Route road show on Saturday

Take the Right Route will be bringing its road show to Bo’ness Foreshore tomorrow (Saturday) – with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
By Julie Currie
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
And the good news for locals is that the whole event, which will be staged from 10am to 4pm, is free!

There will be 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Shows at noon and 2pm which are guaranteed to keep all ages enthralled with their incredible acrobatics on two wheels.

A host of stalls will also be set up, including face painting for the wee ones which will also be free.

3Sixty will be entertaining the crowds at Bo'ness Foreshore tomorrow (Saturday) with incredible displays at noon and 2pm which are not to be missed.
    Take the Right Route is a campaign, supported by Falkirk Council for the past 15 years, which aims to promote walking, cycling, car sharing and the use of public transport for all journeys, but particularly for every day short journeys.

    The roadshows are a way to get the messages across, while giving local communities a chance to have fun at the same time.

    A council spokesperson said: “This is a free event with free activities and bike shows. We hope everyone in Bo’ness will come along and join in the fun.”

    3SIXTY’s team of six riders has performed at festivals, fetes, galas, live TV shows, recorded TV shows, music videos, at national sporting events...even private displays for international ambassadors!

    Founder Ian Drummond said: “We spend our weekdays in schools and youth clubs, motivating pupils to take up cycling and teaching bike skills, and most of our summer weekends are spent performing at village fetes, festivals and galas.

    “We’re all looking forward to the event in Bo’ness tomorrow.”

