Bo'ness choir set to be the Belles of the ball at fundraiser

Belles held a free outdoor concert in the Glebe in August to celebrate their 10th anniversary. (Pic: David Queenan)

Held on August 17, B in the Park was an opportunity for founder Jeni Mallace and her 17-strong choir to say thanks to the community for supporting their efforts in the last decade.

The repertoire had a little bit of something for everyone, from show tunes to Miley Cyrus – and the 200-strong crowd enjoyed every second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bucket collection on the night also raised an incredible £380 for the Belles chosen charities this year – it is being split between ten local good causes to celebrate the choir’s 10th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next fundraiser is the Belle of the Ball event on October 7.

Most Popular

Jeni said: “We were only performing for an hour or so but it went down really well and to raise that much in such a short time was amazing.

“We’ve always been well supported by the people and businesses in Bo’ness and we can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”

The Belles are now preparing for their next fundraiser, a Belle of the Ball prom night at West Lothian Golf Club on Saturday, October 7, at 7pm. Tickets are £12 from any choir member or via the Bo’ness Belles Facebook and Instagram pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeni added: “We’ve sold about three quarters of the tickets and this is our final push for sales.

“It's a prom night for adults so over 18s only; it’s an excuse for everyone to get dressed up and let their hair down. We won’t be singing – we just want to enjoy ourselves!

“There will be a DJ disco, a buffet by The Forth and Fore – whose food is delicious – and a prize raffle, with prizes ranging from afternoon tea at Richmond Park to Royal Yacht Britannia tour tickets.

“All of the profits raised on the night will be split between our ten charities so we’re trying to raise as much as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belles will then be busy rehearsing for their busy Christmas season when they’ll do what they’ve become famous for – touring local care homes to entertain residents.

Since 2013, they’ve also raised £37,000 for charities by taking bookings – they hope to reach £40,000 soon – and this year they’ll again be carol singing round the town.