Bo'ness Car Show comes to Kinneil Estate this weekend

Kinneil Estate will play host to the all new Bo’ness Car Show on Sunday, June 5 – something car fans will not want to miss.

As well as the 800 vehicles on display there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained with a kids area including bouncy castles and rides and an artisan food village offering everything from stone baked pizzas to burritos and everything in between.

The show itself has something for everyone from supercars such as Lamborghinis to classic Rovers and everything in the middle.

There will also be a range of lorries and bikes on display.

Throughout the day the BMX stunt team will be showing off their skills with demonstrations at 11am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

The team have travelled all the way from London to be part of the show.

Tickets are available on the gate – £14 for adults, £9 concessions and under 12s are free.

Gates open to the public at 10am and the show ends at 4pm.

Public car parking is free and dogs are welcome.