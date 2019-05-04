Bonanza for antique hunters at weekend Ingliston fair

An antiques fair billed as the largest in Scotland returns to the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston next weekend, featuring around 300 different stalls.

The curiosities for sale feature everything from silverware and copper, jewellery and vintage clothing.

Attending the fair for the first time will be the British Horological Institute, who will be making the journey up from their headquarters in Nottinghamshire.

Brian Noble, Operations Manager for the organisation said: “The BHI are delighted to attend the Edinburgh show along with our Scotland Branch.

“We are the only vocational trainer of the skills of both clock and watch building and repairs in the UK, and indeed we draw students to our headquarters in Nottinghamshire from all around the world.”

Antique and vintage clocks and watches will be amongst the thousands of items available to purchase.

Early admission is £6 per person, standard admission on Saturday is £5 per person and Sunday entry is from 10am at £4 per person.

The Royal Highland Centre charges £5 per vehicle for parking.

For more information visit www.b2bevents.info or call the office on 01636 676531.