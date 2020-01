The Bo’ness Hippodrome is to host a special free evening about inventor James Watt, his life and legacy on January 21 - the same week as the great man’s birthday.

Watt worked on his development of the steam engine at a cottage workshop in Kinneil Estate, the remains of which can still be seen.

The event runs from 7pm to 9pm and features short films about Watt’s life, as well as speakers reflecting on his achievements.