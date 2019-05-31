Bo’ness bus firm is making tracks for Gardening Scotland

An enterprising Bo’ness bus firm is making it easy for people to visit a major gardening show this weekend.

The Royal Highland Showground at Ingliston is the venue today and over the weekend for Gardening Scotland, and the Bo’ness community bus association is running a special service there and back.

The bus drops show-goers at the main entrance, while the return is west of the BP garage.

With a return fare of £8.50 (free for Scottish concessions card holders) there are pickups from Bo’ness Bus Station at 9am or 11.30am.

Entry to the show itself is £17, but children under 16 go free.

For more information about Gardening Scotland visit http://www.gardeningscotland.com/visitor-information/