Blink of Ink: Colourful new exhibition coming to Callendar House

`A Blink of Ink…the Creative World of Jill Calder` features award-winning illustrations, and runs from April 30 until September 11.

Jill is known for her beautiful children's book illustrations and has worked previously with the BBC, National Museum of Scotland, the Scottish Book Trust and Macmillan Kids.

Based in Fife, she has been working as an illustrator since 1993. She is also a calligrapher and a digital artist who loves drawing and is passionate about bright colours.

The free exhibition opens later this month

This exhibition features a wide selection of her artwork, from draft sketches to published illustrations on display.

Gillian Smith, exhibition officer at Falkirk Council, said: "This is another wonderful opportunity for Callendar House to celebrate Scotland's Year of Storytelling 2022 by showcasing an award-winning illustrator.

“Many of Jill's illustrations bring children's books to life, and we are incredibly fortunate to be able to help encourage a love of reading for families in Falkirk."