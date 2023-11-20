Blackness Primary School’s PTA is preparing for its biggest fundraising event of the year this weekend.

The parent teacher association will host its Christmas Fayre on Sunday, November 26 from 1pm to 4pm in Blackness Community Hall. The event will include stalls, children’s crafts, home baking and festive fun.

Everyone is invited to come along, browse the stalls and get into the Christmas spirit while helping raise funds for the school.