Blackness playwright is every bit as inspirational as the poet in her latest show

In the late 1950s, Sylvia Dow graduated from drama school in Edinburgh with her sights set on an acting career.

That is, until her head was turned by her late husband Ronald; after getting married, the couple travelled extensively before returning, with their two children, to settle in Blackness, which Sylvia still calls home today.

At that point – some 54 years ago – Sylvia thought she was too old to embark on an acting career; instead she became a drama teacher, working for 12 years at Bo’ness Academy where Ronald was also an art teacher.

She later worked as an education officer with Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling and as head of education with the Scottish Arts Council, from which she retired to take on freelance projects.

Blackness playwright Sylvia Dow (inset, centre) is looking forward to bringing her latest play, Woman Walking, to the Barony later this month.

At the same time, Sylvia studied for a Masters degree in Playwriting at the University of Glasgow and graduated, 14 years ago, aged 70!

“I was the oldest on the course and the only one that didn’t have tattoos or piercings,” she joked. “It just goes to show it’s never too late.”

Sylvia’s tutor spotted her talent and staged her first play – A Beginning, a Middle and an End – with the Greyscale Company, which toured the UK in 2012.

She hasn’t been idle since, with plays including Blinded by the Light, It’s Only Words, Threads, and Stuff, which was staged at the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness, among other venues, in 2019.

Now she is looking forward to returning to the Barony with her latest play, Woman Walking.

Inspired by the life of poet Nan Shepherd and her love of nature, it is a beautifully poignant play with some laughs thrown in too.

Sylvia said: “It's about a woman’s trip through the Cairngorms and her journey through grief and guilt over her mother’s death.

“Along the way she meets Nan, who is, of course, now long dead, and she guides her through the journey, using the healing power of nature.

“It’s two women, sharing stories and helping each other while highlighting the importance of friendships in our lives.”

The idea first formed in Sylvia’s head when, prior to the pandemic, Perth Theatre’s concert hall planned to run a photographic exhibition, following in the footsteps of Nan Shepherd.

Sylvia spent many an hour in lockdown writing the play which, having being inspired by the theatre’s curator, premiered in Perth Theatre on September 29 and 30.

However, Sylvia was also keen to bring the show to her local theatre, the Barony, and Woman Walking will be staged there on Thursday, October 19, at 7.30pm.

“I love the Barony – it’s a smashing wee theatre,” she said. “The last time we were there, with Stuff in 2019, the actors also loved it best out of all the shows we did.”

Now a grandmother of three, Sylvia is also a member of local playwriting collective Thrawn Craws. And the 84-year-old is not planning on slowing down anytime soon!

She added: “I’ve got a mini musical that will be going to the Òran Mór and I'm writing a play about Bo’ness at the moment. I’ve always worked in the arts and I love writing – it keeps me healthy.”