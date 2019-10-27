Bird watching at Blackness Castle

Many visitors to Blackness Castle want to see the place which “starred” in movies including Outlaw King and Mary Queen of Scots - but next month offers a different theme.

Historic Environment Scotland is running a guided walk to Blackness Bay on the Firth of Forth, which aims to explain what makes the area a special place for birds and other wildlife “inhabiting this internationally important stretch of shoreline”.

You can find out more about this event, on November 23, and book a place at https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/whats-on/event/?eventId=d47895b6-6ee9-4255-bb6f-a4ff00aa579a&fbclid=IwAR0FrKF22FVsookWsyerjYH0NqyShw57kj0TK9VEu77soNpN6kqRVhT5mcg





