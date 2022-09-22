Big Roman Week: Family fun day in Bo'ness this weekend

The popular family fun day at the end of Big Roman Week takes place this Saturday. Pic: Alan Murray.

One of the highlights of the festival, the family fun day at Kinneil Estate takes place on Saturday.

As ever it promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

The popular event runs from 10am to 4pm.

The Antonine Guard re-enactment group will be setting up a Roman camp alongside stalls and displays, allowing for visitors to learn about all things Roman.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be displays from the Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project, including Roman crafts and artefacts as well as medieval displays from the Britannia XIV re-enactment group.

There's also a chance to join a free tour to see around inside Kinneil House. These are bookable in advance online.

And visitors can join a walk to Kinneil’s Roman fortlet.

The walk leaves Kinneil Museum at 2pm.

Big Roman Week kicked off last weekend with local venues, including Kinneil House, taking part in the area’s Doors Open Days.

Over the course of the week, locals and visitors have enjoyed a range of free events at locations in Falkirk, Bo’ness and Bonnybridge.

There have been creative sessions for youngsters at local libraries, a series of special talks from historians Dr Louisa Campbell and Geoff Bailey, and free walks at Kinneil and the Carriden Roman Fort site.

This year’s festival, which aims to raise awareness of the Roman Antonine Wall and its surrounding landscape, is being organised by The Friends of Kinneil, Falkirk Council and Historic Environment Scotland.