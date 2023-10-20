Beers will be on tap in Linlithgow this Saturday for a very good cause!

Just a wee reminder, folks, that the Linlithgow Round Table Beer Festival will return tomorrow (Saturday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Being staged from 1pm to 11.30pm at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, all profits will go to local causes as part of the Round Table’s annual fundraising efforts.

The festival will boast a selection of around 25 beers from a range of Scottish breweries, including Linlithgow’s own Strangers Brewing, based at Narrowboat Farm, and a debut for another local brewery, Not that California.