Beers will be on tap in Linlithgow this Saturday for a very good cause!

Just a wee reminder, folks, that the Linlithgow Round Table Beer Festival will return tomorrow (Saturday).
By Julie Currie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST
Being staged from 1pm to 11.30pm at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, all profits will go to local causes as part of the Round Table’s annual fundraising efforts.

The festival will boast a selection of around 25 beers from a range of Scottish breweries, including Linlithgow’s own Strangers Brewing, based at Narrowboat Farm, and a debut for another local brewery, Not that California.

Entry is £5, on the door, which includes a souvenir pint glass to take away, with beer tokens sold inside to allow sampling of the beers in third, half or full pints.

