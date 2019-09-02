Beecraigs to transform into Festive Forest this winter

A West Lothian country park is set to become a magical winter wonderland this December.

Beecraigs Country Park, near Linlithgow, will become enchanted with the Christmas spirit from December 5 to 24 as it hosts the Festive Forest event.

Visitors will be able to enjoy an illuminated trail through the woodland, taking in magical sights and sounds.

The family-friendly event promises a traditional Christmas market village, a Santa storytelling experience, live music, children’s rides, mulled wine and festive treats, plus more magical surprises.

The festive themed installation is by one of the country’s leading light designers, promising a fantastic experience for all ages.

Tickets for the event, run by Rowen Events, are now on sale.

Parking at the site is limited, but regular shuttle buses will be running to the forest from near the train station in Linlithgow.