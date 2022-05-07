Beecraigs Festive Forest is returning in 2022 - and early bird tickets are now on sale

Early bird tickets for the popular Beecraigs Festive Forest went on sale on Friday.

Organisers Rowen Events are once again looking forward to welcoming visitors to their magical winter wonderland at Beecraigs Country Park, near Linlithgow, from December 2 to 23.

Visitors can enjoy an illuminated trail through the woodland, taking in magical sights and sounds.

The Beecraigs Festive Forest attraction held just outside Linlithgow at Beecraigs Country Park.

The family-friendly event also features a Santa storytelling experience, children’s rides, festive food and drink, musical entertainment and more fun surprises.

The festive themed installation is by one of the country’s leading light designers, promising a fantastic experience for all ages.

Beecraigs Festive Forest proved popular with locals and visitors alike when it was first held in 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced organisers to cancel the event in 2020 but it was able to return last year.

And now it’s back once again for 2022.

A post on the event’s Facebook page states: “The original and best Christmas family event returns bigger, brighter, bolder and even more spectacular than before.

"Enjoy a magical family Christmas experience in a stunning location in central Scotland.”

It adds that the early robin tickets are being held at last year’s prices for a limited period of time, until the end of May.